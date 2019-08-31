VALLEJO (CBS13) — A 55-year-old man remains in critical condition after nearly drowning in a Vallejo swimming pool on Friday.

At around 5:50 p.m. on Friday, Vallejo police responded to reports of a man floating face down in the swimming pool of the Vallejo Mobile Estates on Lincoln Road.

Authorities said the man was swimming with his two sons, both 6 and 8 and with autism when he reportedly went into distress.

One of the boys reportedly alerted a nearby adult who called 911 and could not swim.

The Vallejo Fire Department and Medic Ambulance were called to the scene.

Vallejo PD said Police Corporal Travis Aspegren and Officer Jake Estrada responded to the scene also.

The two officers were the first to arrive and immediately dove into the pool to pull the man out.

The officers performed life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived and rushed the victim to the hospital, police said.

Vallejo PD said the man is alive but remains in critical condition.