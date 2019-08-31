YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A traffic collision this afternoon at the Yolo-Colusa county border involving a white pickup truck and an Amazon Prime truck has resulted in seven people injured.
The collision happened near the intersection of County Road 99W and Yolo County Line Road, said authorities.
California Highway Patrol Officer William Parker said the grey Amazon truck was traveling southbound on Highway 99 West. The white pickup truck carrying watermelons was traveling westbound on Yolo County Line Road.
CHP said it appears the white pickup failed to yield at the intersection and drove in front of the Amazon truck resulting in the crash.
A total of seven people were injured — five adults and two children under, both under 13 years of age.
Three people were taken to the hospital by helicopter.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
