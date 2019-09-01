BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — A missing man’s body was found in the Feather River in Gridley on Sunday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said two men were in a canoe that overturned in the water Saturday afternoon about a half-mile from the East Gridley Road Bridge.
One man reportedly made it safely to shore but lost sight of the other man who continued floating down the river, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Marine Unit, a chopper, and Search and Rescue Teams searched the river for several hours Saturday with no success in finding the individual.
On Sunday at approximately 11:15 a.m., crews recovered the body of 40-year-old Omar Espinal from the Feather River just north of East Gridley Road.
The Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into the death of Espinal is underway.