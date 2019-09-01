Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — This Labor Day weekend, police are cracking down on people driving under the influence.
So far, California Highway Patrol said they have already taken more than 700 impaired drivers off the roads.
Officers said this year, they’re not just looking for drunk drivers but also drugged drivers.
Since the legalization of recreational marijuana, CHP said officers have been trained to look for clues that affect drivers differently than alcohol.
All available CHP officers will be on duty during the Labor Day weekend.
They’re also calling on the public to help keep roadways safe.