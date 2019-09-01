Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The victim of a solo motorcycle collision Sunday afternoon in Elk Grove has died from injuries, police said.
Elk Grove PD said the victim crashed on northbound Elk Grove Florin Road just south of Sheldon Road.
Police said the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.
The identity of the victim has yet to be released and the cause of the crash is currently unknown.
The department said northbound Elk Grove Florin between West Camden Drive and Sheldon Road will be closed for approximately 3 to 4 hours.
Officials advise avoiding the area while investigators process the scene.