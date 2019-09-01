MODESTO (CBS13) — The victim of a violent assault on August 10 in Garrison Park that left him in a coma has died, Modesto police said.

Jace Decker, 63, was known as a transient in the area, authorities said.

On the night of the attack, Decker was in the park when he was confronted by Matthew Arguello and 25-year-old Ruben Rosales.

Police said the two men viciously beat Decker unconscious without warning, despite the victim pleading with them to stop.

According to Modesto PD, the two suspects reportedly believed Decker was a registered sex offender. Decker was not.

The attack left Decker in a Coma.

Modesto police announced today that Decker has since been pronounced dead.

Detectives said Arguello and Rosales are known gang members and believe the attack to be gang motivated. Although Arguello was arrested on August 17, Rosales remains on the run.

Detectives said they will seek prosecution for anyone found to be aiding Rosales as a fugitive.