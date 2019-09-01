



— The emotional wounds of Tracy resident Parmjit Singh’s murder are still open for his family.

“We miss him so much,” Mohni Kaur Kang, Singh’s daughter said. “We can’t live without him like this.”

“They need to capture that monster as soon as possible,” Harnek Singh Kang, Mohni’s husband, said.

Mohni told CBS13 she still goes to the park where her 64-year-old father was killed on August 25.

“The place where he died, I go around every day and I stop and see what happened here,” she said

But, the family received some relief on August 31.

“When the police [caught] the guy, it just made me feel a little bit relaxed,” Mohni said. “So that they give him the punishment for why he did that, you know?”

Tracy Police arrested Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads on Saturday as the prime suspect in Singh’s murder.

Singh was stabbed as he was taking a casual walk around Gretchen Talley Park on August 25.

His daughter said her last goodbye to her father is seared into her memory.

“I say, ‘Dad, come on go with us to the playground.’ He said, ‘No, you guys enjoy your kids. So, I’m going to enjoy my…,’ ”

Mohni began to choke up.

“So it was just bye-bye. The last bye…I’ll never forget,” she said.

Harnek said Singh was like a father to him.

“I was praying to God before the funeral that they catch him,” he said. “The pain levels would be down before the funeral, you know.”

Harnek said he wonders why someone would do this to a nice, caring and loving man.

“He ruined his life and he ruined our life,” Harnek said.

Photos and memories are what the Singh family hold on to following this tragedy.

“He called me another name like funny names and I always said dad I am big now,” Mohni said.

But, Singh’s family wants the community to cling to an important lesson even after a suspect is behind bars.

“We need to be prepared for extra cautions,” Harnek said.

“Don’t go in night time alone, you know? This happens to anyone,” Mohni said.

The Singh family told CBS13 they are working with the City of Tracy to find a way to rename Gretchen Talley Park after Parmjit Singh.