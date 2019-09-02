Comments
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Several mobile homes were damaged in a fire early Monday afternoon, firefighters say.
The scene was near Auburn and Antelope boulevards. The Sacramento Metro Fire Department says firefighters responded a little after noon and found one mobile home on fire.
Firefighters quickly went to work to try and protect surrounding homes.
One mobile home ended up with extensive damage. A second home had exterior damage, while a third property had a storage shed damaged.
No one was hurt, Metro Fire says.
Exactly what caused the fire is under investigation.