Filed Under:Citrus Heights News

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Several mobile homes were damaged in a fire early Monday afternoon, firefighters say.

The scene was near Auburn and Antelope boulevards. The Sacramento Metro Fire Department says firefighters responded a little after noon and found one mobile home on fire.

Firefighters quickly went to work to try and protect surrounding homes.

One mobile home ended up with extensive damage. A second home had exterior damage, while a third property had a storage shed damaged.

No one was hurt, Metro Fire says.

Exactly what caused the fire is under investigation.

