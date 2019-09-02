Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A triplex in Stockton was the scene of a scary fire that left at least six people homeless late Sunday morning.
The incident started around 11:45 a.m. Sunday along Porterfield Court.
Stockton Fire says the main unit of the building suffered heavy damage in the fire. The other two units suffered water damage.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries in the incident, Stockton Fire says. That firefighter is expected to be OK.
The department released helmet camera footage on Monday that highlighted just how dangerous the incident was for firefighters.
Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.