RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities say a grass fire in Rancho Cordova is burning close but poses no threat to Mather Airfield.
#BREAKING bulldozing a line around the fire's edge.
Firefighters are bulldozing a line around the fire’s edge and are using a helicopter to control the perimeter. Initially, firefighters reported the fire had burned about ¼ of an acre.
Forward progress of the fire has been stopped, firefighters say.
#BREAKING using helicopter to control perimeter of fire near Mather Airfield.
(Video: James Driscoll)
Crews will remain at the scene for clean-up operations.