RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities say a grass fire in Rancho Cordova is burning close but poses no threat to Mather Airfield.

Firefighters are bulldozing a line around the fire’s edge and are using a helicopter to control the perimeter. Initially, firefighters reported the fire had burned about ¼ of an acre.

Forward progress of the fire has been stopped, firefighters say.

Crews will remain at the scene for clean-up operations.

