SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — For many, Labor Day can mean beach time and barbecues with friends and family, but some decided to spend it giving back to those in need.

City leaders and dozens of other volunteers teamed up to prepare, cook and serve Labor Day lunch to people at Sacramento’s Loaves and Fishes.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg was among the many people serving up some meals.

The mayor said the city is taking many proactive steps to combat the homeless problem.

Guests were also given “toiletry packages” as they left the dining room.

