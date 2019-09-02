Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police say they believe alcohol and speed were factors in a deadly motorcycle crash in Elk Grove over the weekend.
The crash happened Sunday afternoon on northbound Elk Grove-Florin Road, just south of Sheldon Road. Police said the motorcyclist crashed into the center median and was thrown from the bike.
He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead, police said.
Authorities have not released the motorcyclist’s name, but he has been identified as a 42-year-old man.
Elk Grove police say, according to their preliminary investigation, alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.