ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police say they believe alcohol and speed were factors in a deadly motorcycle crash in Elk Grove over the weekend.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on northbound Elk Grove-Florin Road, just south of Sheldon Road. Police said the motorcyclist crashed into the center median and was thrown from the bike.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities have not released the motorcyclist’s name, but he has been identified as a 42-year-old man.

Elk Grove police say, according to their preliminary investigation, alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

