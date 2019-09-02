  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — One of the most expensive presidential campaign proposals is getting a trial run in California.

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has a plan to give every American $1,000 a month. Another contender, Sen. Kamala Harris, has a bill that would give up to $500 a month to working families.

A program in Stockton, California, began giving 125 people $500 a month in February. The experiment is scheduled to last 18 months and is funded by private donations.

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs says such a program could be a solution to the poverty that plagues his community. But some residents worry the program encourages people not to work.

The program’s researchers say their chief interest is the impact on the happiness of those receiving the money, not finances.

