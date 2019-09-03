ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police arrested three suspects Saturday for the attempted burglary of a store on Douglas Boulevard.
Police said they were dispatched to the store on the 1900 block of Douglas Boulevard Aug. 31. At the scene, officers worked with loss prevention staff to identify three people they suspected of stealing.
According to police, the surveillance footage showed the suspects working together to take items and hide them, with the intent of leaving without paying.
Police arrested 22-year-old Antoine Lamont Jones, 18-year-old Lamonte Jones, and 23-year-old Danyell Seymour for attempted burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime. All three suspects are from Stockton.
The group is also suspected of committing other retail thefts in the region, according to police.