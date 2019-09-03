Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Traffic on the northbound Capital City Freeway is slow due to a multiple-car crash that resulted in one vehicle overturned.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday past E Street on Business 80.
Traffic is slow after Roll over crash NE bound Business80 past E Street. Occupants appear to be out and ok @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @DinaKupfer @GoodDayTraffic @GDSTracyKetchum pic.twitter.com/iEnVpEAe8A
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) September 3, 2019
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a car ended up on its roof.
California Highway Patrol says the crash only resulted in minor injuries. All occupants were able to get out.
Expect traffic to be slow through the area.