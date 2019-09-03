EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest on the wildfire Cal Fire crews are battling near the community of Cool in El Dorado County.

5 p.m.

A Garden Valley Fire Department engine was burned over in the Country Fire, Tuesday.

The fire is still 75 acres and 10% contained.

4 p.m.

The Country Fire is now 75 acres and 10% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire confirmed two firefighters have sustained minor injuries while fighting this fire. Both were transported to an area hospital.

#CountryFire off Highway 193 and Penobscot Road east of Cool in El Dorado County is 75 acres and 10% contained. Evacuation in place. For the most current information on evacuations, visit the @ElDoradoSheriff at https://t.co/GDHBqwDVVO.https://t.co/jBh7RiDGIG pic.twitter.com/ee4ZKegktZ — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 3, 2019

3:20 p.m

Cal Fire says the Country Frie near Cool in El Dorado County is 60 acres. Evacuations are in place.

The fire is burning near Highway 193 and Country Hills Lane. Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado Unit is responding to the scene.

Wildfire monitoring cameras show a thick plume of smoke coming from the area of the fire.

Per the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, mandatory evacuation notices have been issued for the following areas:

South side of Sweetwater Trail from Cascade Trail to Highway 193

Cascade Trail, from Greenhorn Trail to Sweetwater Trail

Cascade Trail south side between Green horn trail to Sweetwater Trail

Secret Ravine Trail

Stoney Hill Court

Bald Eagle Court

Cattail Court

West side of Greenhorn Trail

An evacuation center is being set up at Cool Community Church at 863 Cave Valley Road.

California Highway Patrol’s Placerville division says Highway 193 has been shut down in the area of Auburn Lake Trails due to the fire. Officers say are not providing escorts into the area at this time.

Eldorado National Forest fire resources are helping in the firefight.

More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.