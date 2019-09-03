SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol says their officers arrested more than 1,000 people on suspicion of DUI this past Labor Day weekend.
Officers were out in full force over the holiday weekend to crack down on impaired drivers – and they weren’t just looking for drunk drivers. With the legalization of recreational marijuana in California, officers were out looking for drivers showing signs of drug impairment as well.
Here are the final results of the Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Period: 1,078 DUI arrests by CHP and at least 45 people killed in crashes in CA. Sadly, an overwhelming majority (74%) of vehicle occupants killed in CHP jurisdiction were NOT wearing a seat belt. Always #BuckleUp
— CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) September 3, 2019
All available CHP officers were on duty for the Labor Day weekend enforcement operation, which was also undertaken by five other western states.
From Friday evening to Monday, CHP says a total of 1,078 DUI arrests were made by officers.
CHP also announced that a sobering number of deadly crashes had happened over that same special enforcement period. At least 45 people were killed in crashes in California, highway patrol says. Of those crashes, officers say 74 percent of the people killed were not wearing seatbelts.