ROCKLIN (CBS13) – An elementary school in Rocklin was hit by vandals over the Labor Day weekend, but parents stepped up to make sure the campus was as clean as it could be.
The Rocklin Unified School District says, around 1:30 a.m., someone vandalized Sunset Ranch Elementary School. From the photos posted on the school’s Facebook page, it appears the vandals threw paint all over campus – including on the ground, doors and windows.
However, as soon as news of the vandalism spread, parents jumped into the action to clean up the damage.
Coming in on Labor Day, families used a little elbow grease to try and scrub out as much of the paint as they could.
It’s unclear if the vandal has been identified.