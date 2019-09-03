Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police arrested a man for arson Monday after a foot pursuit in North Sacramento.
Officers responded to the area of Rio Linda Boulevard and Arcade Boulevard Monday around 7 p.m. They received reports of a possible arson in progress and located a possible suspect in the area.
The suspect ran from cops, prompting a short pursuit.
Police detained 40-year-old Vyjon Huggins for lighting a couch on fire in a yard. He was booked in the Sacramento County Jail on various charges.
The Sacramento Fire Department arson investigators are handling this investigation.