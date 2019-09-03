  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police arrested a man for arson Monday after a foot pursuit in North Sacramento.

Officers responded to the area of Rio Linda Boulevard and Arcade Boulevard Monday around 7 p.m. They received reports of a possible arson in progress and located a possible suspect in the area.

The suspect ran from cops, prompting a short pursuit.

Police detained 40-year-old Vyjon Huggins for lighting a couch on fire in a yard. He was booked in the Sacramento County Jail on various charges.

The Sacramento Fire Department arson investigators are handling this investigation.

