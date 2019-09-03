Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A rash of sick calls is being blamed for San Joaquin County courthouses being closed on Tuesday.
Both San Joaquin County courthouses in Stockton and Manteca are closed. Juvenile Hall is also partially closed, the sheriff’s office says.
The doors the courthouses are locked and the public is barred from going in unless they are a relative of someone who is being arraigned. Only in-custody arraignments are being done on Tuesday. By law, they have to be arraigned within 48 hours.
Attorneys are being allowed to work inside, but everyone else is being turned away.
The partial closure is likely impacting hundreds of not thousands of people at these three locations.