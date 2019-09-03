SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – Firefighters battled flames at an alleged hoarder house in Suisun City on Monday.
Several agencies responded to help fight the fire, which started just after 6:30 p.m. along Klamath Drive in Suisun City. Heavy smoke and flames were shooting from the home when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters say the battle was especially challenging and took about three hours to get under control.
Suisun City authorities say the fire has been ruled an arson and one person has been taken into custody for allegedly interfering with firefighters. That person’s name has not been released at this point.
Agencies from around the region, including Suisun, Fairfield, Vacaville, Travis Air Force Base, Montezuma Fire District and medic Ambulance responded.