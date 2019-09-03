NEWMAN (CBS13) — Hurd Barrington Elementary School in Newman was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a man tried to gain access to the campus and threatened an employee.
Police said they were dispatched to the area after reports of a male armed with a knife. They said 24-year-old Theodore Lopez had walked into the front parking lot of the school and tried to enter a building but was stopped by a locked door. He was confronted by a maintenance staff member and allegedly threatened to kill the staff member while brandishing a knife.
He then walked into the intersection of Eucalyptus Avenue and Banff Drive, where he was met by police. They said Lopez was acting in an “irrational, uncooperative manner.”
Lopez reportedly refused an officer’s commands and became physically combative. He was eventually detained after being tased and subdued by a K9 officer.
Lopez was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.