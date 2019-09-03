WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police officers in West Sacramento are searching for two attempted robbery suspects along the river walk.
The suspects are reportedly involved in two incidents, the first of which occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday near 4th and E Street.
Officers said two suspects with BB guns approached a person at shot at them, missing the victim. Soon after, they approached two more victims, shot them both in the face and tried to rob them.
The second set of victims fought off the would-be robbers. Police said the victims who were shot did not suffer any major injuries and were not taken to the hospital.
Both suspects ran from the scene and have not been found. A police helicopter flew around the area Tuesday night, searching for the suspects.