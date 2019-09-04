FOOTBALL CHALLENGE:Make your picks each week of the season to win $1,000. Sign up now!
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Expect heavy delays if you’re traveling in the area of Business 80 near the Highway 50 and Highway 99 interchange Wednesday evening.

Caltrans crews are performing emergency bridge repairs on southbound Business 80 at the SR-99 and Hwy-50 interchange. Crews found a hole in the bridge deck, prompting an immediate response.

The westbound Highway-50 connector going to southbound 99 is closed. The P Street on-ramp to southbound Business 80 will be closed as well as the far-right lane.

CHP estimated the repairs will be done around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a deloping story. Check back for updates.

