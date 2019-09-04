SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Expect heavy delays if you’re traveling in the area of Business 80 near the Highway 50 and Highway 99 interchange Wednesday evening.
Caltrans crews are performing emergency bridge repairs on southbound Business 80 at the SR-99 and Hwy-50 interchange. Crews found a hole in the bridge deck, prompting an immediate response.
Estimated time of repair work could take 2-4 hours / reopening is 9 pm. This evening. pic.twitter.com/CiwcPD8E1N
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 5, 2019
The westbound Highway-50 connector going to southbound 99 is closed. The P Street on-ramp to southbound Business 80 will be closed as well as the far-right lane.
CHP estimated the repairs will be done around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 5, 2019
This is a deloping story. Check back for updates.