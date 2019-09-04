Comments
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire near Highway 12 and Chadbourne Way in Fairfield.
Initially, the Fairfield Fire Department said the fire was threatening structures on Marquette Way, but firefighters were able to stop the forward progress and confine the fire to fences and grass.
The fire was then upgraded to a second alarm, and Fairfield Fire said several backyards and fences were involved.
Westbound Highway 12 was closed at Beck Avenue. The Vacaville Fire Department responded with mutual aid.
Firefighters said they got the fire under control by 9:20 p.m., but crews planned to remain on scene for several hours to mop up.