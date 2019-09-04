Comments
TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Thieves ransacked nine utility trucks, taking off with more than $13,000 worth of tools and an ATV from a storage lot in Jamestown Saturday morning.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s office said the trucks were broken into at the Intren Utility Specialty Contractor’s storage lot on Montezuma Road. The thieves took both company tools and personal tools from the trucks.
They also stole a Polaris Side by Side ATV that was later recovered from a pasture off Montezuma Road.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209-533-5815.