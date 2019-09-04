  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An early morning crash in Oak Park that sent four people to the hospital was preceded by a domestic dispute, police say.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday near 14th Avenue and San Carlos Way.

Sacramento police say some sort of domestic dispute happened just before the crash. Both drivers were driving erratically. The cars then plowed into each other, with the crash sending them into a home.

Officers say the dispute continued after the crash.

Two people were inside of each car, police say. All four people were taken to the hospital, but no one suffered major injuries.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident. No names of anyone involved have been released at this point.

