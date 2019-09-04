Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding two women suspected of making fraudulent purchases at the Roseville Galleria.
The incident happened around noon back on Sept. 1. Roseville police say the two women fraudulently bought more than $4,000 in electronics from a store at the mall.
Surveillance photos of the two suspects appear to have been taken inside the Apple Store.
Both women are believed to be between 40-55 years old.
Anyone with information about who the suspects may be is asked to contact Roseville police.