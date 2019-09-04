Comments
(CBS13) — A Red Flag Warning has been issued for some of the higher elevations in Northern California.
The National Weather Service said parts of Northern California, including parts of Plumas, Colusa and Butte Counties will be under a Red Flag Warning from Wednesday through 11 a.m. Thursday.
The fire danger is high due to possible fire starts from abundant lighting with little to no rainfall.
Residents in those high-fire danger areas are advised to call 911 if they see smoke, stay indoors if they hear thunder or see lightning, and always have an emergency plan in case of a fire.