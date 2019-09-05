FOOTBALL CHALLENGE:Make your picks each week of the season to win $1,000. Sign up now!
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say two people are in custody after a chase that started after officers went to investigate a ringing alarm early Thursday morning.

The incident started around 4 a.m. as officers went to investigate an alarm ringing at a business near Franklin Boulevard and 24th Avenue. A car sped off as officers got to the scene, prompting a chase that had to be broken off over safety concerns.

Instead, officers set up a perimeter around the business to search for other possible suspects.

Eventually, two people were found and taken into custody.

The names of the suspect have not been released at this point. It’s unclear how many others could be involved.

