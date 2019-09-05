FOOTBALL CHALLENGE:Make your picks each week of the season to win $1,000. Sign up now!
DOS PALOS (CBS13) – A statewide manhunt is underway for a man accused of shooting a deputy in Merced County.

Deputies say 51-year-old Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera of Dos Palos fired several rounds at deputies on Wednesday at a home near Eucalyptus Avenue and Highway 33. One deputy was hit in the chest.

Authorities say that deputy was wearing a tactical vest and is expected to make a full recovery.

Lopez-Herrera fled the scene in a white 2013 GMC Sierra crew cab with the California license plate number 25599H1, deputies say. He should be considered armed and dangerous – and also has a warrant for domestic violence.

A “Blue Alert” has been activated statewide due to the shooting. Freeway signs around the state are now carrying information asking for help in finding Lopez-Herrera.

Anyone who sees Lopez-Herrera or knows where he might be is asked to call 911 immediately.

For a Blue Alert to be activated, much like an Amber Alert, certain criteria must be met.

