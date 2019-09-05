DOS PALOS (CBS13) – A statewide manhunt is underway for a man accused of shooting a deputy in Merced County.
Deputies say 51-year-old Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera of Dos Palos fired several rounds at deputies on Wednesday at a home near Eucalyptus Avenue and Highway 33. One deputy was hit in the chest.
Authorities say that deputy was wearing a tactical vest and is expected to make a full recovery.
BLUE ALERT – STATEWIDE@MercedSheriff IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/WkxDlOC5qE
— CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) September 5, 2019
Lopez-Herrera fled the scene in a white 2013 GMC Sierra crew cab with the California license plate number 25599H1, deputies say. He should be considered armed and dangerous – and also has a warrant for domestic violence.
A “Blue Alert” has been activated statewide due to the shooting. Freeway signs around the state are now carrying information asking for help in finding Lopez-Herrera.
Anyone who sees Lopez-Herrera or knows where he might be is asked to call 911 immediately.
For a Blue Alert to be activated, much like an Amber Alert, certain criteria must be met.