ESCALON (CBS13) – Two women are under arrest after a prostitution investigation in Escalon, police say.
The Escalon Police Department says, back on Tuesday, officers started investigating a business along the 2200 block of Jackson Avenue. Police say citizens suspected that prostitution was happening at the business.
An undercover decoy was able to set up an exchange of money for sex inside the business, officers say.
Officers soon descended on the business and two women were arrested. An inspection of the business also found several city code violations, prompting officials to revoke the place’s permit.
One of the women arrested is a 34-year-old Oakland resident. She is facing charges of keeping a house of ill fame. The other woman, a 42-year-old San Leandro resident, is facing the same charge as well as a charge of prostitution.