



GARDEN VALLEY (CBS13) — Adding insult to injury, a Garden Valley firefighter hurt in a wildfire this week, is now being laid off, after a vote for more funding for his fire department failed.

Flames from the Country Fire burned over a Garden Valley fire engine, trapping two firefighters, who deployed emergency shelters that saved their lives but left them injured Tuesday.

Garden Valley Fire Chief Clyde Savocool says he had to give one of the firefighters injured Tuesday, a layoff notice on Wednesday.

“To be honest as a fire chief the two most difficult things are, if you have a firefighter injured or killed, or having to give out lay-off notices,” Savocool said. “We had to do both within a 24 hour period.”

The layoff notices come after Garden Valley property owners voted down a parcel tax, that would have kept the small fire district fully-funded. The no vote means the small department of six full-time firefighters, will now shrink to three.

The Garden Valley Fire District includes an area of extreme wildfire risk, where fire insurance is exploding in price.

“It’s just been skyrocketing because insurance agencies are recognizing, this could be another Paradise area, which is what we hoped people would consider when casting their vote,” Chief Savocool said.

For the people in Garden Valley who voted on fire funding, the question came down to not just protecting their property, but also protecting their wallet.

Shelly Hughlett has lived in Garden Valley for nearly a decade.

“I mean, right now, we’re scraping at the bottom right now,” Hughlett said.

Hughlett did not vote for increased funding. After the Country Fire, which burned 85 acres, Hughlett wishes she had voted yes.

“I’m having second thoughts after the other day,” Hughlett said.

A community at high wildfire risk now left with less fire protection.

“It’s been a rough week for our department,” Chief Savacool said.

The lay-offs go into effect in June of 2020. The fire district is looking at consolidating with nearby agencies, to save positions.