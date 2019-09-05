Comments
RANCHO CALAVERAS (CBS13) – Cal Fire says they’re responding a wildfire in rural San Joaquin County.
Dubbed the Flood Fire, the wildfire is burning near Flood and N. Waverly roads in the northeastern corner of the county near Rancho Calaveras.
New Incident: #FloodFire near Flood Rd and N. Waverly Road, Southwest of Rancho Calaveras in San Joaquin County is 44 acres. pic.twitter.com/C98OxqfCGA
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 5, 2019
As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Cal Fire says the wildfire has burned 44 acres.
More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.