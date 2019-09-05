FOOTBALL CHALLENGE:Make your picks each week of the season to win $1,000. Sign up now!
san joaquin county

RANCHO CALAVERAS (CBS13) – Cal Fire says they’re responding a wildfire in rural San Joaquin County.

Dubbed the Flood Fire, the wildfire is burning near Flood and N. Waverly roads in the northeastern corner of the county near Rancho Calaveras.

As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Cal Fire says the wildfire has burned 44 acres.

More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.

