ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Officials are unveiling the first phase of a $50 million improvement to the Interstate 80-Highway 65 interchange.
It will provide a third lane on northbound Highway 65 from I-80 to Pleasant Grove Boulevard. There are also improvements to the Galleria Boulevard/Stanford Ranch Road interchange, including signals that Placer County hopes will relieve congestion and improve safety.
This construction started in the spring of 2018. Most of the construction has been done at night.
With the interchange being one of the most congested in the Sacramento/Roseville area, Placer County officials made improving the stretch a priority.
A ceremony to celebrate the completion of the work will be held on Thursday morning.