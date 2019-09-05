Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police in Sacramento are looking for missing man, 59-year-old Michael Wells, who is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Wells was last seen on the 2100 block of Harvard Street Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. He is 5’9″ and 150 pounds.
Police say he was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a t-shirt, jean shorts and no shoes.
Please help us locate 59 year old Michael Wells (5’9 150 lbs). He was last seen @ 2100 block of Harvard St on 9/4/19 at 7:45 PM. Wearing a black ball cap, unk color t-shirt, jean shorts and no shoes. He is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Please Call 911 if found pic.twitter.com/nwsmEW9shJ
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 6, 2019
Please call 911 if you find him.