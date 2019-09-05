  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Missing Persons

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police in Sacramento are looking for missing man, 59-year-old Michael Wells, who is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Wells was last seen on the 2100 block of Harvard Street Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. He is 5’9″ and 150 pounds.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a t-shirt, jean shorts and no shoes.

Please call 911 if you find him.

