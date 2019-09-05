Filed Under:counterfeit currency, Modesto, Ripon News


RIPON (CBS13) — Officers arrested 39-year-old Pablo Flores Wednesday for using fake money at a Ripon business.

The officers were called to 1222 W. Colony Road Wednesday night after the business reported a subject paying with a fake bill. When the officers arrived, one saw a vehicle turning into a nearby parking lot on N. Jack Tone Road.

READ ALSO: Probation Supervisor Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Male Juvenile While On Duty

The officer spoke to the subject, Flores, who said he was a customer of the business and provided a statement. But after further investigation, officers found Flores lied and they found more than $1,000 of counterfeit money on his person.

An employee positively identified Flores, and officers also found drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

He was taken to the San Joaquin County Jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply