RIPON (CBS13) — Officers arrested 39-year-old Pablo Flores Wednesday for using fake money at a Ripon business.
The officers were called to 1222 W. Colony Road Wednesday night after the business reported a subject paying with a fake bill. When the officers arrived, one saw a vehicle turning into a nearby parking lot on N. Jack Tone Road.
READ ALSO: Probation Supervisor Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Male Juvenile While On Duty
The officer spoke to the subject, Flores, who said he was a customer of the business and provided a statement. But after further investigation, officers found Flores lied and they found more than $1,000 of counterfeit money on his person.
An employee positively identified Flores, and officers also found drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.
He was taken to the San Joaquin County Jail.