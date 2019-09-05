Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to the case of a man found murdered in a Modesto home.
The incident happened back on Aug. 30. Modesto police say 29-year-old James Seth Brackett was found shot inside of a home along Rosina Avenue that morning. Brackett was taken to hospital, but was soon pronounced dead.
Thursday, Modesto police announced that detectives had arrested 24-year-old Modesto resident Sergio Rodriguez in connection to the case.
Rodriguez is facing a charge of murder.
It’s still unclear exactly what led up to the shooting.