FOOTBALL CHALLENGE:Make your picks each week of the season to win $1,000. Sign up now!
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:child molestation charges, Modesto News

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A brother and sister were arrested for reportedly sexually abusing a child for several years.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s office said Nico and Jasmine Botello were arrested after a victim reported being sexually abused by both siblings. The pair abused the victim individually and together, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office said 26-year-old Nico Botello abused the victim over approximately eight years, and abuse from 27-year-old Jasmine Botello occurred for approximately one and a half years.

Officials said based on the victim’s disclosure and admissions by the Botellos, the pair from Modesto was charged accordingly.

No additional information was released.

Comments

Leave a Reply