STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A brother and sister were arrested for reportedly sexually abusing a child for several years.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s office said Nico and Jasmine Botello were arrested after a victim reported being sexually abused by both siblings. The pair abused the victim individually and together, according to officials.
The sheriff’s office said 26-year-old Nico Botello abused the victim over approximately eight years, and abuse from 27-year-old Jasmine Botello occurred for approximately one and a half years.
Officials said based on the victim’s disclosure and admissions by the Botellos, the pair from Modesto was charged accordingly.
No additional information was released.