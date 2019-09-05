SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man received a 14-count indictment Thursday and is charged with assaulting federal officers with a deadly weapon as well as various firearms and drug trafficking offenses.
According to court records, 32-year-old Jason Raysean Broadbent assaulted Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents in 2015 by firing and brandishing a semi-automatic pistol while they were performing official duties in Sacramento County.
The convicted felon allegedly possessed multiple firearms, including two machineguns and a pipe bomb. He also allegedly possessed methamphetamine for distribution within 1,000 feet of a private school, and on a premises where children were present.
If convicted, Broadbent faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $20 million fine.