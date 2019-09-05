SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Court filings revealed Thursday that the city of Sacramento agreed to pay Stephon Clark’s children $2.4 million.
The family originally asked for $20 million after Sacramento Police officers shot and killed Clark last March in his grandmother’s backyard, leading to weeks of protests.
Court papers show the money will go into a trust fund for his sons, who are two and five. Clark’s family filed the federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of Clark’s two young children and guardians in January of this year.
A verbal settlement was reached in June between the Clark family and the city of Sacramento, but the exact amount agreed on was not revealed until Thursday. In March 2019, District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced the police officers who fatally shot Clark would not be criminally charged by the state.
The settlement still needs judge approval. If approved, the money will go into trust funds for the children and pay for legal fees.