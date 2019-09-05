Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say they have arrested two teenagers suspected of trying to rob a Stockton taco truck.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. near El Dorado and Acacia streets. Stockton police say officers actually saw the two suspects trying to get into the taco truck.
Officers went to talk to the suspects, but the pair took off – throwing away a handgun as they ran.
It didn’t take long for the pair to be caught, however.
Stockton police have identified the suspects as 19-year-old Jorge Romero and a 17-year-old boy. Both are facing attempted robbery and resisting arrest charges.
The 17-year-old also had a $250,000 warrant out for his arrest for a robbery, police say.