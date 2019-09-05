JAMESTOWN (CBS13) — Deputies arrested a sex offender after discovering he had been living with a toddler.
The deputies went to the house on Preston Lane in Jamestown for a welfare check Sunday and were assured by 31-year-old Alyssa Whitt that she was okay and no one else was home. Soon after, deputies were called back after Whitt reportedly prevented a roommate from entering the home.
Back at the home, deputies found registered sex offender 36-year-old Nathan Orozco was living in the house with Whitt, another roommate, and a toddler. Per his probation, Orozco is not allowed to have contact with minor children.
The deputies said Whitt also knew about Orozco’s sex offender status.
Additionally, when deputies arrested Orozco, Whitt reportedly threatened to kill the roommate and fought deputies as they escorted her to a patrol car.
Orozco and Whitt were booked into the Tuolumne County Jail. Orozco was charged with failing to register as a sex offender and violating his parole. Whitt was charged with making criminal threats, committing a felony while released on bail, and resisting arrest.