VACAVILLE (CBS13) – An officer-involved shooting suspect is in custody after checking himself into a Napa hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday evening, Vacaville Police said.

Police were searching for 27-year-old Nolan Bell of Davis after the shooting and a subsequent high-speed pursuit down westbound Interstate 80.

Police say no officers were hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Vacaville. The incident started in the 700 block of Shady Glen Avenue at a mobile home park around 1 p.m.

Vacaville police said officers went to the mobile home park for a probation search at one of the trailers. While they were there, a black Kia Forte approached the trailer.

Officers said they ran the plates of the vehicle and found out there was a federal $45,000 warrant out for the Bell. They said Bell is wanted for identity theft, fraud, burglary and possession of stolen property.

At some point, an officer-involved shooting occurred. It’s unclear, at this point, what led up to the shooting. Vacaville police confirm that no officers were hurt in the incident.

Police said Bell then drove away from the scene, prompting a high-speed pursuit that went onto westbound Interstate 80. Officers in the chase lost the vehicle on the interstate north of Pleasants Valley Road near Gates Canyon Road.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Lt. Donaldson with the Vacaville police confirmed Bell is in custody after checking himself into Queen of the Valley hospital with a gunshot wound.

At this time, it is still unclear how severe his injuries are.