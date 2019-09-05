Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) – The rock n’ roll-themed restaurant that was originally going to close its doors last month will be staying open.
Rock & Brews in Vacaville was originally slated to close back in August. But, the doors of the Nut Tree Parkway restaurant have been kept open.
Now, officials say the restaurant is under new ownership. The company says 100 jobs will be saved with the restaurant being kept open.
The restaurant, which is part of a chain partly owned by KISS frontmen Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, opened less than two years ago.
A new Rock & Brews is also in the works at Cal Expo. This new restaurant will be 10,000 square-feet, officials say.