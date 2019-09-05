Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A San Joaquin County probation employee was arrested Thursday for assault and annoying or molesting a male juvenile while on duty.
The probation department said Victoria Spivey was arrested and booked for felony unlawful beating or assault by a public officer and misdemeanor annoying or molesting a child under 18. She was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail Thursday.
Spivey worked with the probation department for 19 years and is a Juvenile Detention Unit Supervisor. She is on administrative leave while the department completes an internal investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.