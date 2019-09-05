FOOTBALL CHALLENGE:Make your picks each week of the season to win $1,000. Sign up now!
Lake Tahoe, Northstar, Placer County


NORTHSTAR (CBS13) – Deputies had to help rescue another bear that got stuck in a dumpster near Lake Tahoe.

Wednesday morning, Placer County sheriff’s deputies say a bear found himself trapped in a dumpster in Northstar.

RELATED: Deputies Rescue Cub From Dumpster In Tahoe As Mama Bear Watches

Deputies carefully got behind the dumpster and were able to open the door for the bear, who quickly ran off after being freed.

Last week, deputies also filmed themselves rescuing a bear cub that got stuck in a dumpster in North Lake Tahoe. Sgt. Don Nevins was involved in both last week’s and Wednesday’s rescues.

