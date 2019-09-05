Comments
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A minor crash has traffic backed up getting into the Causeway Thursday morning.
The crash happened a little before 5 a.m. on westbound Interstate 80, west of Enterprise Boulevard.
Two cars were involved in a crash. It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but no one was seriously hurt.
As a result of the crash, traffic is backing up on both I-80 and Highway 50 leading up to the Causeway. Expect traffic starting at W. El Camino Avenue coming from I-80 and just before the Pioneer Bridge on Highway 50.
Expect a residual traffic delay throughout the morning commute.