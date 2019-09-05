FOOTBALL CHALLENGE:Make your picks each week of the season to win $1,000. Sign up now!
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento News, Traffic, West Sacramento News, Yolo Causeway

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A minor crash has traffic backed up getting into the Causeway Thursday morning.

The crash happened a little before 5 a.m. on westbound Interstate 80, west of Enterprise Boulevard.

Two cars were involved in a crash. It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but no one was seriously hurt.

As a result of the crash, traffic is backing up on both I-80 and Highway 50 leading up to the Causeway. Expect traffic starting at W. El Camino Avenue coming from I-80 and just before the Pioneer Bridge on Highway 50.

Expect a residual traffic delay throughout the morning commute.

Comments

Leave a Reply