MIAMI (CBS13) – A mechanic for American Airlines is facing serious charges after authorities said he attempted to sabotage a plane during a contract dispute back in July.
Authorities say Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, identified by the FBI as a 60-year-old Tracy resident, is accused of tampering with a crucial navigation system on a jet at Miami International Airport. According to the criminal complaint, Alani allegedly tried to disable the plane’s air data module.
The plane was about to fly 150 people to the Bahamas, but the flight was aborted when pilots noticed alarms going off.
Alani, who was arrested on Thursday, told investigators he was upset about contract talks between the airline and the mechanics union.
He’s expected to be in federal court in Florida on Friday.
