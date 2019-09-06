Comments
YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – The new casino in Yuba County that is quickly approaching its grand opening has announced a big-name band that will kick-off festivities.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is being built on Forty Mile Road just north of the Toyota Amphitheater in Wheatland. Officials say the casino will be opening its doors on Oct. 30, but its grand opening celebration will be held on Nov. 2.
Friday, the casino announced that a grand opening concert will be held at the Toyota Amphitheater.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Def Leppard will be headlining the Nov. 2 concert. They’ll be joined by Don Felder and Last in Line as opening acts.
Tickets for the grand opening concert go on sale Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.